New Suit

Geico filed a civil RICO lawsuit Wednesday in New Jersey District Court seeking over $2.3 million for alleged fraudulent billing for medical services. The suit, brought by Rivkin Radler, targets the Center for Joint & Spine Relief and other defendants. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-02184, Government Employees Insurance Co. et al v. Menkin, M.D. et al.

Insurance

April 19, 2023, 2:28 PM

Plaintiffs

GEICO Casualty Co.

GEICO General Insurance Company

GEICO Indemnity Co.

Government Employees Insurance Co.

Plaintiffs

Rivkin Radler

defendants

Advanced Pain Solutions PC

Lawrence Petracco, D.C.

Serge Menkin, M.D.

The Center For Joint & Spine Relief, PA

United Care Medical, PLLC

nature of claim: 470/for civil RICO claims