New Suit

Geico filed an insurance fraud lawsuit on Tuesday in Florida Southern District Court. The suit, brought by Smith Gambrell & Russell and Rivkin Radler, targets Advanced Spine & Joint II Inc. and other defendants over an alleged scheme to bill for medical services and procedures that were not actually provided or weren't medically necessary. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-23388, Government Employees Insurance Co. et al. v. Alliance Spine & Joint II Inc. et al.