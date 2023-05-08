News From Law.com

Governing AI: Addressing Opportunities and Challenges Throug...

As artificial intelligence technology becomes increasingly sophisticated and more widely utilized, providers of AI solutions, and the entities that implement such technology in commercial settings, face a myriad of legal and ethical issues, including bias and diversity, privacy, and confidentiality concerns, just to name a few. Although the federal government has not yet passed comprehensive legislation specifically governing AI technology, a patchwork of state and local laws to address such challenges have started to develop. This article discusses these key issues, with examples of legislation, and a potential avenue for federal oversight.

May 08, 2023, 2:51 PM

nature of claim: /