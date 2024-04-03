Goverment Lawyers, Particularly at DOJ, Are Flooding the Job...

News From Law.com

Justice Department lawyers are flooding the job market, trying to land coveted roles at large law firms, according to recruiters and firm leaders, amid a presidential election year that could change government leadership. In some cases, sources say, prosecutors' job discussions with firms are leading to their recusals in government cases where the same firms are involved. Overall, since the start of the year, there has been a noticeable uptick in candidates from the federal government, especially the Justice Department, who are looking to make a move, according to law firm recruiters and firm practice leaders.

April 03, 2024, 5:15 PM

