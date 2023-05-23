Gov. Ron DeSantis Is Remaking Floridas Supreme Court: New Ju...

News From Law.com

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis continues to reshape the Florida Supreme Court with the appointment of Judge Meredith Sasso of Lakeland, who formerly served as chief judge on Florida's new Sixth District Court of Appeal. Sasso, a Cuban-American, is the fourth woman and fourth Hispanic justice DeSantis has appointed to the state Supreme Court since was he elected governor in 2019. She also is the seventh woman to serve on the Florida Supreme Court. For the first time in Florida history, three women will sit on the state Supreme Court. The appointment means that five of the Supreme Court's seven justices are now DeSantis appointees.

Government

May 23, 2023, 2:59 PM

nature of claim: /