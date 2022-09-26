Gov. Jim Florio Remembered: Always the First to Help a Clien...

News From Law.com

James J. Florio, New Jersey's 49th governor and founding partner of a New Jersey law firm, has died at age 85, and is being remembered for his impact in both politics and the legal profession. In 1990, Florio, a Democrat, won election to become governor and passed into law the nation's toughest assault weapons ban, the strongest environmental legislation in the nation, and a landmark welfare reform package. He was a founding partner of Florio Perrucci Steinhardt Cappelli Tipton & Taylor.

Government

September 26, 2022, 1:29 PM