Brian Mahanna, vice chair of the regulatory and government affairs practice at Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr in New York, has been appointed by New York Governor Kathy Hochul to the top legal position in her administration, the governor's office announced today. Mahanna will replace Elizabeth Fine, who joined Hochul when she took over the office from Andrew Cuomo in August of 2021 and departed for the private sector in early July of this year.

September 06, 2024, 10:59 AM