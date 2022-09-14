Gov. Gavin Newsom Signs CARE Court Into Law | Law.com Radar

News From Law.com

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday signed legislation launching a court-and-county-based program aimed at getting severely mentally ill Californians into treatment before they succumb to the dangers of homelessness. Newsom's signature triggers a one-year sprint for state judicial branch leaders to figure out how the program will work—particularly whether new judges and staffing will be needed—in the seven courts chosen to start the Community Assistance, Recovery, and Empowerment, or CARE, Court system by Oct. 1, 2023.

California

September 14, 2022, 6:57 PM