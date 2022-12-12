Gov. DeSantis Just Appointed This GrayRobinson Staffer to a ...

News From Law.com

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has announced his picks for appointment to the Florida Housing Finance Cooperation. And among them: First-time appointee Larry Cretul of GrayRobinson, the choice to fill one of the four seats on the corporation. Cretul is a senior government affairs adviser at GrayRobinson. With more than 35 years of experience in public service, he was a Marion County commissioner from 1994 to 2001, and served as a representative of the Florida House of Representatives from 2002 to 2010. In 2009, Cretul was also speaker of the House for a one-year term.

Florida

December 12, 2022, 12:39 PM