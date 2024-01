Who Got The Work

William E. Brueckner of Woods Oviatt Gilman has entered an appearance for Philip Proujansky in a pending breach-of-contract lawsuit. The suit, filed Nov. 22 in New York Southern District Court by Goulston & Storrs, seeks over $780,000 in unpaid legal fees. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Edgardo Ramos, is 1:23-cv-10290, Goulston & Storrs PC v. Proujansky.

New York

January 08, 2024, 10:47 AM

Goulston & Storrs PC

Goulston & Storrs

Philip Proujansky

Woods Oviatt Gilman

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract