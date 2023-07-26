New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Hyundai, Kia and Genesis Motor were hit with a consumer class action on Wednesday in California Central District Court. The suit was filed by Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro on behalf of a class of electric vehicle owners; according to the complaint, the cars do not fully charge within the advertised time due to a defect which causes the defendants' chargers to overheat and damage the vehicles. The suit further contends that a software fix offered by the defendants is insufficient because the fix leads to charging times of 10 hours or more. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 8:23-cv-01344, Gould et al. v. Hyundai Motor Co. et al.

Automotive

July 26, 2023, 2:20 PM

Plaintiffs

David Gould

John Nixon

Kaushik Iyengar

defendants

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor Company

Kia America, Inc.

Genesis Motor America LLC

Genesis Motor, LLC

Kia Corporation

nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct