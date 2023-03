New Suit

Schnader Harrison Segal & Lewis filed an insurance coverage lawsuit Friday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court against Century Indemnity Co. The suit was filed on behalf of Gould Electronics, which seeks defense and indemnity coverage for underlying asbestos litigation. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00934, Gould Electronics Inc. v. Century Indemnity Company.

Insurance

March 10, 2023, 3:12 PM