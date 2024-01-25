Who Got The Work

Kristin L. Witherell of Seyfarth Shaw has entered an appearance for PNC Bank NA in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA. The suit was filed Dec. 11 in Pennsylvania Middle District Court by Kepner, Kepner & Corba on behalf of a branch services associate who contends that she was subjected to a hostile work environment and was wrongfully terminated after seeking accommodations for her recently diagnosed Bipolar disorder. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Julia K. Munley, is 3:23-cv-02055, Goughenour v. PNC Bank, National Association et al.

Banking & Financial Services

January 25, 2024, 10:25 AM

Sylvia L. Goughenour

Kepner, Kepner & Corba, P.C.

PNC Bank, National Association

Evan Roberts

Seyfarth Shaw

nature of claim: 445/over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA