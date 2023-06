New Suit - Real Estate

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission was slapped with a lawsuit Thursday in Florida Middle District Court alleging slander of title. The suit was filed pro se by Allen B. Gottlieb and Phyllis J. Gottlieb. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 6:23-cv-01074, Gottlieb et al v. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Government

June 08, 2023, 6:28 PM

Plaintiffs

Allen B. Gottlieb

Phyllis J. Gottlieb

defendants

Securities and Exchange Commission

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws