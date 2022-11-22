New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Bluestem Brands, parent company to e-commerce sites including Fingerhut, was hit with a class action on Tuesday in California Northern District Court for claims under the Fair Credit Reporting Act. The suit, brought by Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman, alleges that Fingerhut closed customers' accounts and opened new accounts after changing financing partners, causing two accounts to appear on customers' credit reports and adversely affecting their credit scores. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-07390, Gotten et al. v. Bluestem Brands Inc.

Internet & Social Media

November 22, 2022, 4:12 PM