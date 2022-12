New Suit

Apple, T-Mobile and nearly three dozen other defendants were hit with a civil RICO lawsuit on Wednesday in Massachusetts District Court. The suit, over claims of predatory lending, was filed by the Law Office of Neil Kreuzer on behalf of Gotspace Data LLC, Got Capital LLC and other plaintiffs. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-12215, Gotspace Data LLC et al. v. NE Edge LLC et al.