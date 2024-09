News From Law.com

Vitiprints, a New York company that has developed technology to turn food, beverages and other items into "flat" edible forms, has filed a trade secrets complaint against a German company it says stole its proprietary technology and violated terms of their partnership. The complaint was filed against Veganz Group on Tuesday in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York by Mario Aieta and Stephanie Lamerce of Duane Morris.

New York

September 11, 2024, 7:56 PM