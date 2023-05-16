Who Got The Work

Jason D. Gerstein and Timothy E. Hoeffner of McDermott Will & Emery have stepped in to represent Polished.com Inc., formerly known as 1847 Goedeker Inc., and certain members its board of directors in a pending shareholder derivative lawsuit. The action, filed Feb. 13 in New York Eastern District Court by Glancy Prongay & Murray on behalf of Brian Gossett, accuses the defendants of making materially statements in public filings, including the company’s initial public offering. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Nicholas G. Garaufis, is 1:23-cv-01168, Gossett v. Moore et al.

Technology

May 16, 2023, 10:24 AM

