Who Got The Work

Allison D. Balus and Sarah M. Huyck of Baird Holm have entered appearances for Jason's Deli in a pending employment discrimination lawsuit. The case was filed May 12 in Nebraska District Court by Rehm, Moore & Rehm on behalf of a restaurant manager who claims that she was wrongfully terminated in retaliation for seeking accommodations for her pregnancy. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Joseph F. Bataillon, is 8:23-cv-00189, Gossett v. Jason's Deli.

Real Estate

June 26, 2023, 6:26 AM

Plaintiffs

Felicia Gossett

Plaintiffs

Rehm, Bennett Law Firm - Lincoln

defendants

Jason's Deli

defendant counsels

Baird Holm

nature of claim: 443/over alleged violations of the Fair Housing Act