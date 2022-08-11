New Suit - Class Action

Dover, an industrial manufacturer headquartered in Illinois, and administrators of the company's retirement account plan were hit with an ERISA class action Thursday in Illinois Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Walcheske & Luzi, accuses the defendants of breaching fiduciary duties to plan participants by allowing excessive recordkeeping and managed account fees. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-04254, Gosse v. Dover Corporation et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

August 11, 2022, 8:02 PM