New Suit - Contract

Prince Lobel Tye filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Friday in Massachusetts District Court on behalf of John Michael Goss and Thomas P. Goss. The suit brings claims against Voispot Inc. and John D. Hodgeman for alleged failure to pay principal and interest due on two convertible promissory notes. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:22-cv-40152, Goss et al v. Voispot, Inc. et al.

Massachusetts

December 23, 2022, 2:50 PM