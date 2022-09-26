Who Got The Work

Husch Blackwell partners Jennifer J. Lee, A. James Spung and Michael R. Annis have entered appearances for Compana Pet Brands in a pending class action over the company's labeling of Doggie Dailies brand glucosamine supplements for dogs. The action, filed Aug. 10 in California Northern District Court, claims that the defendant lacks a basis for product claims about the efficacy of the supplements for improving joint function in dogs. The suit is backed by Bursor & Fisher. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley, is 3:22-cv-04617, Goshert v. Compana Pet Brands.

Retail & Consumer Goods

September 26, 2022, 4:16 AM