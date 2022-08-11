New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Compana Pet Brands was hit with a consumer class action Wednesday in California Northern District Court in connection with the company's marketing of its 'Doggie Dailies' glucosamine supplements for dogs. The complaint, filed by Bursor & Fisher, contends that the supplements are a sham because studies have shown that supplements containing glucosamine and chondroitin do not improve joint function in dogs. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-04617, Goshert v. Compana Pet Brands.

Retail & Consumer Goods

