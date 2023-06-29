Who Got The Work

Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati partners Nina Locker, Ignacio E. Salceda and Evan L. Seite have stepped in to represent cloud computing company Nutanix and its top officers in a pending securities class action. The complaint, filed April 14 in California Northern District Court by Pomerantz LLP, accuses Nutanix of improperly using evaluation software for multiple years without paying the full price, causing Nutanix to provide investors misleading info about the company's overhead costs. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers, is 4:23-cv-01827, Gorsline v. Nutanix, Inc. et al.

Technology

June 29, 2023, 8:13 AM

Alexander Gorsline

Pomerantz LLP

Duston Williams

Nutanix, Inc.

Rajiv Ramaswami

Rukmini Sivaraman

Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws