New Suit - Securities Class Action

Cloud computing company Nutanix and its top officers were hit with a securities class action on Friday in California Northern District Court. According to the suit, Nutanix pays reduced prices for 'evaluation software' from third-party vendors, then pays full price if it later decides to use the software for its business; the complaint accuses Nutanix of improperly using evaluation software for multiple years without paying the full price, causing Nutanix to provide investors misleading info about the company's overhead costs. The complaint was filed by Pomerantz LLP. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:23-cv-01827, Gorsline v. Nutanix Inc. et al.

Technology

April 14, 2023, 5:10 PM

Plaintiffs

Alexander Gorsline

Plaintiffs

Pomerantz LLP

defendants

Duston Williams

Nutanix, Inc.

Rajiv Ramaswami

Rukmini Sivaraman

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws