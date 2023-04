New Suit - Securities Class Action

Pomerantz LLP filed a securities class action Friday in California Northern District Court against Nutanix Inc. and its top executives. The suit accuses the defendants of failing to disclose that the company maintained deficient internal controls relating to its use of licensed software and expense management. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-01827, Gorsline v. Nutanix, Inc. et al.

Technology

April 14, 2023, 4:01 PM

Plaintiffs

Alexander Gorsline

Plaintiffs

Pomerantz LLP

defendants

Duston Williams

Nutanix, Inc.

Rajiv Ramaswami

Rukmini Sivaraman

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws