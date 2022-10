Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Hall & Evans on Thursday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against EQHealth Solutions and other defendants to Colorado District Court. The complaint was filed by attorney John W. McKendree on behalf of a former senior medical director who claims he was terminated in retaliation for refusing to falsify records. The case is 1:22-cv-02704, Gorshow v. EQHealth Solutions, Inc et al.

Health Care

October 13, 2022, 7:55 PM