Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Huff Powell & Bailey on Wednesday removed a slip-and-fall lawsuit against CVS Pharmacy and Georgia CVS Pharmacy LLC to Georgia Northern District Court. The complaint was filed by the McCloud Law Firm on behalf of Margaret Gorney. The case is 1:23-cv-02992, Gorney v. Georgia CVS Pharmacy, LLC et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

July 07, 2023, 4:32 AM

Plaintiffs

Margaret Gorney

defendants

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Georgia CVS Pharmacy, LLC

defendant counsels

Huff Powell & Bailey, LLC

nature of claim: 367/over product liability claims