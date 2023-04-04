Miller Shah LLP and Olivier & Schreiber filed an employment lawsuit against Cyprexx Services LLC, Field Asset Services Inc. and other defendants on Tuesday in California Northern District Court. The suit, filed on behalf of former employees, alleges that the defendants misclassified the plaintiffs as independent contractors in order to avoid paying their wages in full. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-01612, Gorman et al v. Field Asset Services, Inc. et al.
Business Services
April 04, 2023, 6:50 PM