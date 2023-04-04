New Suit - Employment

Miller Shah LLP and Olivier & Schreiber filed an employment lawsuit against Cyprexx Services LLC, Field Asset Services Inc. and other defendants on Tuesday in California Northern District Court. The suit, filed on behalf of former employees, alleges that the defendants misclassified the plaintiffs as independent contractors in order to avoid paying their wages in full. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-01612, Gorman et al v. Field Asset Services, Inc. et al.

Business Services

April 04, 2023, 6:50 PM

Plaintiffs

Ron Gorman

Terra Myers

Miller Shah LLP

defendants

Cyprexx Services, LLC

Field Asset Services, Inc.

Field Asset Services, LLC

Xome Field Services LLC

nature of claim: 790/over alleged employment law breaches