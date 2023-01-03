New Suit

Federal Insurance and Continental Insurance were hit with an insurance coverage lawsuit on Tuesday in Mississippi Northern District Court. The suit, over damages arising from a fire at a Home2 Suites hotel, was brought by Clayton O'Donnell and Blanker Brown on behalf of Gorham/Schaffler Inc., National Trust Insurance and FCCI Insurance. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00003, Gorham/Schaffler Inc. et al. v. Federal Insurance Co. et al.

Insurance

January 03, 2023, 8:13 PM