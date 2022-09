Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Perkins Coie on Wednesday removed a biometric privacy class action against Amazon to Illinois Northern District Court. The complaint, filed by Stephan Zouras, accuses the defendant of violating the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act by using Rekognition AI facial recognition software to identify workers in warehouses and fulfillment centers. The case is 1:22-cv-05159, Gorgas et al. v. Amazon.com Inc. et al.

