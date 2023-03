Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Baker & Hostetler on Wednesday removed a digital privacy class action against Scripps Health to California Southern District Court. The complaint, filed by Bursor & Fisher and Drury Legal, contends that Scripps Health intercepts user communications on its website on behalf of Facebook. The case is 3:23-cv-00519, Gorey v. Scripps Health.

Plaintiffs

Catherine Gorey

Plaintiffs

Bursor & Fisher

defendants

Scripps Health

defendant counsels

Baker & Hostetler

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims