Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at DLA Piper on Friday removed a fraud and conversion lawsuit against mass tort firm Andrus Wagstaff, founding partner Aimee Wagstaff and legal services company Epiq Global to Arkansas Eastern District Court. The suit, filed by Sutter & Gillham on behalf of the estate of Charles Linville Hickman, accuses the defendants of wrongfully withholding a portion of settlement funds to pay off purported medical liens; the plaintiffs allege that no such liens were paid and that the defendants have failed to provide an itemized list or other documentation showing lien payments. The case is 2:23-cv-00097, Gore v. Epiq Global et al.

Legal Services

April 14, 2023, 8:49 PM

