New Suit

Oceaneering International, an offshore energy engineering company, and other defendants were sued Tuesday in Louisiana Eastern District Court for personal injury claims stemming from Hurricane Ida. The lawsuit was filed by Morris Bart LLC on behalf of an Oceaneering employee who was stranded at sea with his crewmembers for three days, and claims he suffered injuries upon his rescue. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-03055, Gordon v. Oceaneering Mobile Workforce LLC et al.

Energy

August 30, 2022, 6:51 PM