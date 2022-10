Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Bouhan Falligant LLP on Monday removed a personal injury lawsuit against International Paper, the global manufacturer of paper and packaging products, to Georgia Southern District Court. The suit was filed by Bowen Painter LLC on behalf of Albert Gordon. The case is 4:22-cv-00249, Gordon v. International Paper Company.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

