Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Mound Cotton Wollan & Greengrass on Wednesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against American Financial subsidiary Great American Assurance Co. to Florida Southern District Court. The suit, which arises from disputed weather-related property damage claims, was filed by the Peoples' Law on behalf of Judith Gordon. The case is 9:23-cv-80039, Gordon v. Great American Assurance Company.

Insurance

January 11, 2023, 4:24 PM