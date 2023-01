Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Frost Brown Todd on Tuesday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Cinemark USA to Kentucky Western District Court. The suit was filed by Daniel E. Moriarty PLLC on behalf of Corinthy Gordon. The case is 5:23-cv-00006, Gordon v. Cinemark USA, Inc.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

January 10, 2023, 5:50 PM