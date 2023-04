New Suit - Personal Injury

Capital One Financial was hit with a defamation lawsuit on Friday in Florida Middle District Court. The court action was brought by Consumer Litigation Associates on behalf of Basil E. Gordon, who contends that he was wrongfully denied a loan because he had been incorrectly reported as deceased. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 6:23-cv-00779, Gordon v. Capital One Services, LLC.

Banking & Financial Services

April 28, 2023, 3:50 PM

Plaintiffs

Basil E. Gordon

Plaintiffs

Consumer Litigation Associates P.C.

defendants

Capital One Services, LLC

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims