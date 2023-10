News From Law.com

Am Law 100 firm Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani has redefined its brand as 'GRSM50' in recognition of its footprint across all 50 states, which has expanded client relationships and spurred the firm's growth to more than 1,200 lawyers in 75 offices, according to firm leadership.

Legal Services

October 10, 2023, 6:47 PM

