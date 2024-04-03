Gordon Rees Expands in Pittsburgh, Adds 11 Attorneys From Bu...

News From Law.com

Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani has added on 11 attorneys and three support staff to its Pittsburgh office from Burns White, bringing the firm's total head count in western Pennsylvania to approximately 80 attorneys. The group, led by former executive committee member and insurance coverage, extracontractual litigation, and transportation practice group co-chair Robert Dapper and partners Bryson Datt and Daniel Twilla, also includes energy, products liability, and retail and hospitality practice co-chair Brian Kane, along with four other partners, one senior counsel, and two associates.

April 03, 2024, 4:08 PM

