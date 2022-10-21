Who Got The Work

Eric D. Walther of Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck has entered an appearance for Fremont Street Experience in a pending civil rights lawsuit. The complaint was filed Sept. 9 in Nevada District Court by the ACLU of Nevada on behalf of Kelvin Gordon and other plaintiffs, who claim defendants are violating the First Amendment by imposing a curfew during a "Festivus" special event. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Richard F. Boulware II, is 2:22-cv-01446, Gordon et al. v. The City of Las Vegas et al.

Government

October 21, 2022, 10:31 AM