New Suit - Employment

Lowe's and other defendants were hit with an employment discrimination lawsuit Sunday in Texas Southern District Court. The lawsuit was filed by the Ventress Firm on behalf of two former Lowe's employees, who claim that they were wrongfully terminated and subjected to a hostile work environment after one spoke up about the lack of PPE equipment and after the other returned to work following her recovery from COVID-19. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:22-cv-04109, Gordon et al v. Lowe's Home Centers, LLC et al.