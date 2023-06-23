Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Hueston Hennigan on Friday removed an employment lawsuit against SomaLogic Inc. to California Southern District Court. The suit was filed by Nassiri & Jung on behalf of Ashwin Gopinath, founder of DNA nanotech company Palamedrix. The suit arises from SomaLogic's acquisition of Palamedrix and subsequent resignation of Palamedrix employees, including Gopinath; according to the complaint, SomaLogic wrongfully characterized the plaintiff's departure as a for-cause termination rather than a resignation in order for his stock to be forfeited. The case is 3:23-cv-01164, Gopinath v. SomaLogic Inc.

June 23, 2023, 6:50 PM

Ashwin Gopinath

Nassiri & Jung LLP

Does 1 through 20

Somalogic, Inc.

Hueston Hennigan

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract