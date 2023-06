News From Law.com

The presidential dreams of a GOP senator have allowed some of President Joe Biden's most controversial judicial nominees to sail through their Senate confirmation votes. ACLU civil rights attorney Nusrat Choudhury to the Southern District of New York was confirmed after a slim vote Thursday. The tight vote, including one Democratic defector, comes a day after Dale Ho, another ACLU civil rights attorney, was confirmed to the same court Wednesday.

June 15, 2023, 5:04 PM

nature of claim: /