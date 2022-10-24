GOP Pick Gordon Friesz and Democrat Chelsie Ramos Vie for Ju...

News From Law.com

With the retirement of Jefferson County 317th District District Judge Larry Thorne, the Nov. 8 contest for that seat is between GOP candidate Gordon Friesz and the Democratic choice Chelsie Ramos, a former family court associate judge in Texas. Ramos has practiced law for more than 20 years, and limited his practice to family law. Friesz, a partner with Wells, Peyton, Partain, Baldo & Lightly, has practiced law since 2004. He specializes in family law. The 317th Court is a family law court.

Texas

October 24, 2022, 4:51 PM