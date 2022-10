News From Law.com

Several Republican members of the Pennsylvania House offered their support Wednesday for a resolution calling for the impeachment of Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner. The resolution, which was introduced Wednesday by Rep. Martina White, R-Phila., seeks Krasner's impeachment for "misbehavior in office." The resolution has been referred to the House's judiciary committee.

Pennsylvania

October 26, 2022, 4:16 PM