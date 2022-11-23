GOP-Led States Tell SCOTUS: Keep Student Loan Program on Ice...

News From Law.com

Six GOP-led states urged the U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday to reject the Biden administration's request to vacate a nationwide injunction against its student-loan forgiveness program. They argue that federal law does not authorize "this sweeping action of great economic and political significance." Nebraska Solicitor General James Campbell told the justices that the Biden administration is using the Covid-19 pandemic as a "pretext" to mask the president's "true goal" of fulfilling his campaign promise to erase student loan debt.

November 23, 2022, 11:45 AM