GOP Lawyer Running for Town Justice Seat Democrats Say No Lo...

The chair of Ramapo Democrats initiated the original lawsuit seeking to prevent Koplen's name from appearing on the ballot, filing a claim on Aug. 7. The town intervened and then filed a separate claim on Aug. 24."They're representing a number of parties who are politically objecting to the certificate of nomination," Spolzino said of local Democrats. "The town takes no position with respect to the form of the certificate of nomination, whether it was signed by the right person or duly filed or anything like that.:"Our only position is the certificate of nomination is to fill a position that doesn't exist. So you can't have an election for a position that doesn't exist."In papers filed Wednesday, Koplen submitted an exhibit showing that the town recreated the third town justice seat in December 2020 subject to a permissive referendum.Koplen further contends that the November election is an elected race for one of the two seats that were created decades ago. He said the town created the third seat halfway through Fried's term, and another judge, Justice Djinsad Desir, won it unopposed for a term that started January 2022 and expires in December 2025.Noting that Spolzino is being assisted on the case by fellow Abrams Fensterman attorneys Jeffrey Cohen, David Imamura and Steven T. Still, Koplen said: "I'm up against four lawyers, two of whom are former Appellate Division judges. And then they have another firm in Manhattan that is representing the petitioners. So I've got my hands full, but I'm confident it's going to turn out OK." Koplen also asserted that, by litigating the case, the town is acting counter to its stated motives of saving money."You have to wonder how much money they are putting into the legal fees, to try to prevent me from being on the ballot," he said. Told of Koplen's suggestion that the legal costs could exceed a judge's salary, Spolzino said: "I don't think that's true. If somehow this fellow were to be elected, and then somehow claimed he was entitled to stay in office for four years, when you add benefits and so forth, it would be very, very substantial." Supreme Court Justice Thomas Zugibe has the case. A show-cause hearing is slated for Sept. 7.

New York

August 30, 2023, 3:21 PM

