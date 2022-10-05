GOP Lawsuit to Set Aside Absentee Ballots Argued in State Co...

News From Law.com

More than a dozen attorneys were in a Saratoga County, New York state trial court Wednesday to present a myriad of perspectives on the New York State Republican Committee's lawsuit that argues a new law regarding the opening and tallying of absentee ballots within four days of receipt, for their inclusion in Election Night results, is unconstitutional. The civil action seeks a declaratory judgment that the law authorizing absentee voting on the basis of fear of spreading the coronavirus violates the state Constitution.

New York

October 05, 2022, 6:19 PM