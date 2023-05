News From Law.com

The attorney for three New York Republican lawmakers who are challenging the constitutionality of a Department of Health rulemaking process that isolated people in response to the COVID-19 outbreak uses terms like "monarchy," "tyranny" and "catch me if you can" to describe the executive branch's appeal to the Fourth Department, Appellate Division.

New York

May 22, 2023, 4:48 PM

nature of claim: /